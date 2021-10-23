24-hour pet adoption event happening at Tropical Park in Miami

MIAMI – If you live in South Florida and are considering adopting a new pet, Saturday could be your lucky day.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is hosting its 9th annual Mega Match-A-Thon pet adoption event.

It began at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and runs for 24 hours.

The event is being held at Tropical Park in Miami, located at 7900 Southwest 40th Street.

More than 300 shelter dogs and cats that are looking for loving forever homes will be at the event and ready to meet new friends.

“We are delighted to bring our shelter pets out to the community in hopes of finding them caring homes,” said Lorna Mejia-Lopez, Interim Director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services. “Over the years, the Mega Match-A-Thon has evolved from a pet adoption event to a magnificent pet extravaganza and pet adoption festival. The Match-A-Thon is an event we look forward to every year because it allows us to match hundreds of our pets with a loving forever family.”

Ad

9th annual Mega Match-A-Thon pet adoption event at Tropical Park in Miami. (WPLG)

All pets up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Special pricing for the event will be:

Dogs 4 months and older: Adoption fees waived. Adopters will only be responsible for the $30 tag fee

Puppies younger than 4 months: $85

Cats and Kittens: Adoption fees waived

The event will also feature a kid zone with rides, food trucks and other local vendors, as well as live music performances.

In regard to safety measures, all visitors will be required to wear a face mask at all times, and the amount of people allowed in adoption areas will be limited to ensure social distancing.