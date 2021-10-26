Car slams into Broward home, narrowly missing sleeping family

This Hallandale Beach house was demolished by a car that lost control early Tuesday morning.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Donna Allen is a mother of three, grandmother of eight, and they all were in their Hallandale Beach home early Tuesday morning when a car came crashing in.

“My grandson called me, screamed my name, and I woke up,” Allen said.

It happened before 2 a.m. on Southwest 10th Street, and miraculously nobody inside the house was injured in the fiery crash.

Allen said the children were less than 10 feet from where the car crashed in. “I am [blessed],” she said. “I’m a praying woman.”

Hallandale Beach police say the driver was the only person in the car and was taken to a nearby hospital with “severe leg injuries.”

“Speeding appears to be contributing factor in this case,” a public information officer said in an email, adding that “the incident is still being investigated.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue put out the flames, but the house is uninhabitable.

Allen is trying to pick up the pieces and figure out where to stay, but she is grateful that the family is safe.