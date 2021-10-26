Video shows leadup to fatal police shooting of wanted man in Miami-Dade

Officers said the 37-year-old suspect was using his car as a weapon when they opened fire Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Officers said the 37-year-old suspect was using his car as a weapon when they opened fire Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows the moments that led up to a violent encounter Monday night where Miami-Dade police fatally shot a wanted man who they say tried to injure officers with a car.

In the surveillance video, you first see the brake lights of a detective’s undercover car as it casually approaches a white sedan already stopped in a parking lot.

The suspect is seen getting back into the driver’s seat as officers approach. That white car then reverses, and cops on foot draw their weapons.

It’s believed that is the point when police fired, as the car accelerated forward.

That bullet-riddled vehicle crashed a short distance away. The driver was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

It happened in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 115th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

Ad

Police say the 37-year-old suspect was wanted in a home invasion that happened Monday morning. He was accused of breaking into a couple’s home and beating them with a rock.

Miami-Dade police have not released the suspect’s name, but the Miami Herald reports that he was Corey Timothy Stanley, a convicted felon who served eight years in prison for attempted second-degree murder in Sarasota.

Corey Timothy Stanley is the man reported dead after a police-involved shooting in Miami-Dade County on Monday night. (WPLG)

Miami-Dade police, working an operation to curb violent crimes in the area, spotted Stanley, which led to the confrontation.

Operation Community Shield, an extension of this year’s Operation Summer Heat, has been successful, netting more than 2,500 felony arrests since June alone. Officers have confiscated 873 handguns and removed another 146 rifles from the streets as part of the effort.

However, it’s unclear if Stanley was armed Monday night, when police say his vehicle was perceived as the weapon.

Ad

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the police-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.