Suspect seriously injured in southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Monday night in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 115th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the suspect was wanted for a home invasion that happened Monday morning, but things took a turn when they tried to approach him.

Detectives said the suspect broke into a couple’s home and beat them with a rock.

The suspect was already wanted for a violation of probation for a second-degree murder case out of Sarasota.

A Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was put out to police, and officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and confirmed the tag. That’s when things turned violent.

“They attempt to approach the vehicle and that’s when the subject utilizes the vehicle to try to hurt and harm the officers,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “There were shots fired and the victim was struck.”

No officers were injured in the shooting, but police said the suspect suffered serious injuries.

Police said more information would be released on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation, as is the norm with any police-involved shooting.