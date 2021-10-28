Police sergeant involved in shooting near North Miami Beach strip club

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning near the Dean’s Gold strip club in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also at the intersection where the shooting occurred.

According to North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand, a sergeant was on patrol in the area around 2:43 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

Rand said the sergeant saw occupants inside two vehicles, a white four-door BMW and a black four-door Dodge Charger shooting at each other.

The sergeant attempted to stop one of the vehicles when someone inside opened fire at the sergeant, Rand said.

The police chief said the sergeant returned fire and both vehicles fled the area.

According to Rand, the BMW was later located with four passengers inside, who had injuries consistent of being shot or grazed by a bullet or shrapnel.

All of those injured were taken to a hospital and none had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Rand said he did not know how many passengers were inside the black Charger.

Traffic was blocked off in all directions at the intersection as authorities further investigate what led up to the shooting.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene and saw no rescue vehicles in the area, but there were numerous police vehicles and a crime scene van.

Several evidence markers were also seen on the ground.

Rand did not immediately identify the sergeant involved in the shooting, but said he is the midnight patrol supervisor and has been with the department for about six years.

The sergeant was not injured in the shooting.