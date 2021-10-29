Cloudy icon
Local News

Florida woman charged with sexual battery and human trafficking

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Citrus County is facing sexual battery and human trafficking charges for her alleged involvement with a 17-year-old.

Kristin Jarvis was arrested on Friday and is accused of sexual activity with the teenage victim, while the victim attended the the Citrus County Renaissance Center. During that time, Jarvis was employed by Silver River Mentoring and Instruction (SRMI) as a para-professional.

“Unfortunately Jarvis used the trust placed in her because of her position to prey upon a vulnerable juvenile,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Jarvis is being held without bond at the Citrus County Jail with charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery by a custodial authority, human trafficking, travelling to meet a minor, child neglect, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

