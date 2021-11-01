Community mourns loss of teenager who died in hit-and-run accident

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Justin Rivera.

The Miami Southridge High School student was struck and killed while jogging Friday morning along Southwest 152nd Street.

Sky 10 flew over the crash scene showing a yellow tarp. Police also collected a pair of red athletic shoes.

Investigators said the person who hit him didn’t stop to help.

Police said the driver was Maria Rodriguez. She didn’t answer Local 10′s questions when she bonded out of jail.

Rodriguez talked to police, however. A police report says Rodriguez, “confessed to her involvement in the traffic crash.”

Police also discovered the damaged car they believe Rodriguez was driving underneath a tarp at a home near the crash.

The teens family and friends are now processing his sudden death.

The athletic department at Rivera’s high school tweeted a photo of him with the caption “Spartan Nation gained an angel today.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family. A celebration of life is scheduled for November 6th.