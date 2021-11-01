Investigation continues following triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left two people dead

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened in Miami-Dade County over the weekend.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened in Miami-Dade County over the weekend.

Police have yet to name any suspects or make any arrests in the case.

Loved ones were seen sobbing at the crime scene in northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday, just steps away from where three people were shot.

Late Monday afternoon, authorities released the identities of the two 19-year-old men who were killed.

They are Jordan Estanly Rodriguez and Daybi Jouse Dabila Jarquin.

Miami-Dade police rushed to the scene just after 6:30 a.m Sunday, outside El Capitán restaurant at 3061 Northwest South River Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three people inside a car all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was killed on scene. The other two were taken to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, and the other was listed in critical condition.

Police did not release the identity of the surviving victim, only that they are 18 years old.

Meanwhile, detectives scoured the parking lot searching for clues. That’s where two vehicles could be seen riddled with bullets.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the person or persons who opened fire is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.