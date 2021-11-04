Police involved in shooting while serving warrant to juvenile in Brownsville

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a shootout Thursday morning while serving a warrant for a juvenile in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

According to authorities, the police department’s SWAT team responded to the scene and gunfire was exchanged.

Police said at least one officer fired their weapon.

Sky 10 was above the area as a home was blocked off with crime scene tape.

(WPLG)

A Local 10 News crew spotted a woman in handcuffs being escorted to a police SUV followed by an officer holding a toddler.

Police confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and a gun has been recovered at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.