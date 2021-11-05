Recount underway for US House District 20 after race too close to call

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A recount is underway for the Democratic Special Primary Election for U.S. House District 20, which encompasses both Broward and Palm Beach counties, after the race was too close to call.

A machine recount in Broward County is expected to last until about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Then, the hand recount will begin soon after.

No final result is expected until next Friday, when military and overseas ballots are counted, as well.

On Thursday evening, canvassing boards in both Broward and Palm Beach counties began the process of a recount in the District 20 Democratic congressional primary that was separated by just nine votes after Tuesday’s election.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness (11,644 votes) held a narrow lead over healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (11,635) for the Democratic nomination in a special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings.

Ad

Jason Mariner won the nomination on the Republican side, but the district is deeply Democratic and likely to vote that way in the January general election.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.