77º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Carvalho announces new COVID-19 protocols at Miami-Dade schools

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Education

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic safety rules at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The announcement comes after a COVID-19 task force meeting to discuss data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.

Earlier this month, school officials decided to make face masks optional for vaccinated employees at high schools and middle schools.

The decision for students is up to the parents and those who want to opt-out need to request and submit a form.

The CDC continues to recommend universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The school district continues to publish confirmed infections on this dashboard.

Noon report

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials review pandemic rules at elementary schools.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

email

facebook

twitter