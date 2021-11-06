Several South Florida pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

Here’s where kids 5 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Young children in South Florida, and those across the country, are now able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kids ages five to 11 are eligible to get their shot at several select pharmacies, such as Walgreens, Winn Dixie and Fresco Y Mas, beginning Saturday morning.

The CDC approved the vaccine for that age group on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

“For parents all over this country, this is a day of relief and celebration,” President Joe Biden said.

Children as young as five years old rolled up their sleeves to get the shot on Thursday, when the Palm Beach County Health Department rolled out mobile vaccine units.

The vaccines will soon be available at schools, hospitals, and pediatricians’ offices.

In Miami-Dade County, kids can get the shot at 40 school sites with their parents’ consent.

“Vaccinating our children will help keep our schools open, kids in the classroom,” said Biden.

Children make up a disproportionate number of new COVID-19 cases.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a report showing children account for a quarter of all the new cases last week.

The vaccine for children is the same as the one adults get, but smaller.

Dr. Marcos Mestre/Chief Medical Officer Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

“This is a third of a dose which we saw in the adolescents and adults so it’s 10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms,” said Dr. Marcos Mestre, Chief Medical Officer Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.