Florida COVID data shows how far state has come since summer surge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida averaged fewer than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases per day this past week, according to data from the state health department. It marks 10 consecutive weeks with a decline in new infections.

The state’s new-case positivity rate dipped to 2.6%, the 11th straight week that has declined.

The latest numbers posted Friday reflect the period from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. The state says 11,069 new coronavirus cases were reported in that span.

It shows how far Florida has come from the peak of the delta-variant-fueled summer surge in August, when weekly totals surpassed 150,000 cases and positivity rates topped 20%.

Read the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report below:

