1 dead, 2 injured during chain reaction crash involving school bus in Hialeah Gardens

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens
One person died and two others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Hialeah Gardens.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A school bus with Hialeah Gardens Middle Schools students was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

A man who was driving a Dodge pickup truck southbound on State Road 826 first struck a pedestrian and crashed into an Audi sedan near Northwest 103rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The chain-reaction crash at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 77th Avenue also involved the drivers of a Ford sedan, a white Honda sedan, and the Miami-Dade County Public Schools bus, according to FHP.

Hialeah Gardens Police Department detectives are investigating a death related to the crash. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a man and a child were also injured. MDFR’s air rescue personnel also responded.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Emily Hales and Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

LOCATION

