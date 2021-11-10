‘I was terrified’: NWA pro wrestler says Biltmore Spa masseur sexually abused her

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The list of women who are reporting the same massage therapist made unwanted vaginal contact during a service at the Biltmore Spa in Coral Gables is growing.

It now includes Taryn Terrell, who is better known as Tifanny for her performances as a professional wrestler during WWE shows. She is joining two other women in a civil lawsuit.

Terrell, 35, also a wrestler and commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance, said Oscar Ojeda took advantage of her vulnerability and sexually abused her during a spa service last year.

“I felt completely at his mercy and I was terrified. I tensed my legs hoping it would make it stop but it didn’t make it stop,” Terrell said. “All I could think was, ‘Here I am face down on a bed: What happens if I fight? What else can this man do to me?”

Terrell said she reported Ojeda to the Biltmore Hotel staff last year in August and one of the employees told her, “We’ve never had issues with him.” But a Coral Gables detective reported that to be a lie.

According to Detective Michelle Christensen’s report, Biltmore Spa customers told staff that Ojeda made vaginal contact during massages as far back as 2017.

Christensen was investigating Ojeda, 39, after a Biltmore Spa customer filed a report on April 25 with the Coral Gables Police Department. Officers said that the victim was in tears.

“Those other women have to live with the same trauma that I have had to deal with every day,” Terrell said.

Ojeda is facing two battery charges, and not sexual battery charges because in Florida there needs to be vaginal penetration for that charge to apply. The statute of limitations prevented other cases.

The Florida Department of Health record shows he received his license on Dec. 2, 2011, and it was scheduled to expire in 2023.

Ojeda’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. Attorneys Adriana Alcalde and Eric Baum are representing Terrell and two other victims in the ongoing civil lawsuit.

The Biltmore Hotel released this statement in October: