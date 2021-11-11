76º
Citing corruption in city, Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt resigns suddenly

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt announces his sudden resignation during a city commission meeting. (WPLG)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The City of Opa-locka is suddenly without a mayor.

During a city commission meeting on Wednesday night, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced that he was resigning from his position.

He was elected in 2018.

Pigatt listed several accomplishments made during his time in office but said ultimately, he couldn’t stop corruption in the city and wanted no part of it.

“Those who stand up for what’s right don’t last long in the system,” he said.

Pigatt said he would be sharing insight into the city’s corruption at some point in the future.

He also mentioned that he has received threats.

Local 10 News’ Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this story.

