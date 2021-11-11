FHP: Driver shoots at car on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz who they said shot at the driver of a Nissan Altima Thursday morning on the Sawgrass Expressway.

The shooting was reported just after 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of US-441.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, the victim was driving in the center lane when the driver of the Mercedes, described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30, approached the victim’s vehicle from the right lane.

Reyes said the driver then pulled out a gun and fired two shots toward the right side of the Nissan.

One of the bullets shattered the passenger-side window of the Nissan, Reyes said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 63-year-old William Fyfe, suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Reyes said the Mercedes exited off US-441 southbound without stopping and Fyfe pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway and called authorities.

According to Reyes, a woman was in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.