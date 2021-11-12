Body of missing boater found days after he went missing near Pelican Harbor Marina

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a missing boater was found Friday morning, three days after he went missing while test driving a boat he had just sold, his wife confirmed to Local 10 News.

The body of Reynier Marino, 36, was found early in the morning.

According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, Marino was reported missing Tuesday night after he boarded the 32-foot boat.

Relatives said Marino has just sold the boat and the client who had purchased it was waiting for him at Pelican Harbor Marina, but he never showed.

Authorities said the boat was later found near the Julia Tuttle Causeway, but Marino was not on board.

Multiple agencies took part in the search for Marino, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.