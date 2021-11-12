Student found with loaded gun in backpack at Broward school

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A South Florida student was arrested Friday morning after a loaded gun was found inside his backpack, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, a school resource deputy and security staff spotted two students jumping a fence to come onto campus.

Codd said the gun was found in one of those students’ backpacks.

“The student was taken into custody and the firearm was secured,” Codd said in an email.

The school was placed on a Code Red lockdown during the incident.

BSO’s Threat Management Division is handling the investigation.