Tortuga Music Festival welcomes over 30,000 fans in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Tortuga Music Festival returned to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, a week after a crowd surge at Astroworld in Houston killed nine people.

Fort Lauderdale officials want the public to know they are hyperfocused on public safety and expect about 30,000 fans.

There will be a network of police officers, lifeguards, and more than 38 paramedics standing guard.

There will also be a large pop-up clinic with a doctor and nurses. Attendees will have to show either proof of vaccination or a current negative coronavirus test.

Drivers need to avoid the area surrounding the festival at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd. For more information about the festival, visit this page.