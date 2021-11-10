Tortuga Music Festival: Drivers should expect traffic on barrier island roadways in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers and firefighters have been preparing for months to welcome the more than 30,000 who will attend the beachside Tortuga Music Festival from Friday to Sunday.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said there will be more than 38 paramedics standing ready and there will be a pop-up clinic, and teams of lifeguards.

“It’s kind of like an iceberg,” Chief Dana Swisher said. “What you see on the surface, visibly pales in comparison to what’s going on underneath.”

Swisher is asking attendees to stay alert and if they see anything suspicious to not be afraid to report it to police officers.

Gollan said about half of the city’s resources will be ready to respond quickly to 1100 Seabreeze Blvd. The lineup is from 12 to 10 p.m., so they expect morning and night traffic delays on A1A, Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

There won’t be any designated event parking, so organizers are encouraging people to park remotely and use the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi to Harbor Drive. For more information about how to get to the festival, visit this page.