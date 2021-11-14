Celebration of life held for woman who died in Miami-Dade car crash

The loved ones of 43-year-old Amy Whitelock are trying to process here death after she was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

“We are devastated,” said Joann Pate, Whitelock’s younger sister. “This was not what we expected. It was a tragedy. She’s going to be missed.”

On Saturday, dozens showed up for a celebration of life outside Whitelock’s home.

Whitelock was a wife, mother to two children and a friend to many.

“The community has been so great,” Whitelock said. “She was so loved by everyone.”

While driving along 152nd street in southwest Miami-Date, Whitelock was hit by a man running from police in a white Lexus.

The drive and Whitelock were killed.

Whitelock’s family said they are angry over how she died.

“We are very angry he took our sister,” Pate said.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Three men in the other vehicle were questioned by police.

While her family fears they may never see justice in Whitelock’s death, they choose to remember her as a bright light.