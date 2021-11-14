SUV slams into power pole in Miami, causing thousands to lose electricity

Thousands of Miami residents were without electricity after a car crashed into a power pole.

It happened early Sunday morning near Southwest 6th Street.

According to authorities, an SUV went off the road and into the pole.

The vehicle ended up stuck on a tension cable, surrounded by live wires.

Rescue workers were able to get the driver out of the vehicle without any issue.

The woman was not injured, authorities said.

FPL trucks and employees were quickly called to the scene and were working diligently on restoring power to the impacted customers.