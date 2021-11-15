N15 Cuba protests: Cuban artist dressed in white forced to demonstrate from home

Cuban activists on the island protest from their homes by wearing white, making noise and holding up signs as law enforcement targets demonstrations of dissent.

MIAMI – Yunior Garcia dressed all in white, stood at his window in Havana’s La Coronela neighborhood, and held up a white rose. The 39-year-old artist and playwright displayed a sign in Spanish.

“My house is blocked.”

His supporters said pro-government demonstrators were censoring him. Someone used a large Cuban flag in what appeared to be an attempt to block his window on Sunday.

Garcia also used Facebook Live to say in Spanish that it is his “human and constitutional right to walk as a free citizen on a street, carrying a white rose” and the government is not even allowing him to do that.

Garcia said he has seen how police brutality has increased in the last fear years and how government officials use hateful language to describe anyone who thinks differently.

“We are living very ugly days in Cuba,” Garcia said. “Unfortunately, we are returning to the worst times ... [as the] ideological apartheid increases.”

In Miami-Dade County, Cuban-American activists were following the repression on dissent in Havana and other cities.

“We are getting reports of activists being arrested, ” said Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, a spokesperson for the Miami-based Cuban Democratic Directorate. “I have seen videos of activists being harassed by thugs from the regime and we are seeing a lot of troops.”

Related social media

Cuando el ejército está en la calle para sostener un gobierno, es el principio del fin de las Tiranías #15NCuba pic.twitter.com/oK53x1uTXq — El Arquitecto (@jh1010estudio) November 15, 2021

This is unacceptable - our Cuban columnist @JimenezEnoa has been put under house arrest.



From the @washingtonpost we demand that the Cuban authorities end this absurd house arrest and all harassment against Abraham and other Cuban journalists.#InformarNoEsDelito #Cuba https://t.co/NKer3vy6tR — Elías López (@elopezgross) November 14, 2021

⚠️⚠️Siguen llegando imágenes del acto de repudio que se desarrolla en los bajos del domicilio de Yunior García... su cuadra continúa cerrada por la Seguridad del Estado.#VerguenzaNacional #15NCuba pic.twitter.com/cNzIGEHjKX — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) November 14, 2021

THIS HOUR - Two Cuban activists have been detained by Cuban authorities ahead of the #15NCuba protests. Their whereabouts unknown. ### ESTA HORA - Las autoridades cubanas han detenido a dos activistas cubanos antes de las protestas #15NCuba. Se desconoce su paradero. pic.twitter.com/M7Sbijku7f — #N15Cuba Últimas noticias (@FreeCubaNewsOld) November 13, 2021

Sunday report: Solidarity in Miami-Dade