Miami-Dade police share safety tips with shoppers for the holiday season

Miami-Dade police increase officer presence at shopping malls and share tips to help shoppers stay safe this holiday season.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police shared advice and gave reassurance to holiday shoppers at Dadeland Mall in Miami on Friday morning.

Incidents like the shooting at Aventura Mall in May and a couple being attacked and robbed at the same mall in October, has left many South Florida locals wary about heading to the mall to shop for holiday gifts.

But Miami-Dade police is assuring the community they’re doing what they can to keep the malls safe.

“Just know that Miami-Dade police will be present both in uniform presence and undercover. We’re going to have a safe holiday season,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

The department is also reminding people to stay calm despite the hustle and bustle. They also say that there are extra patrols at all of the malls across the county to help keep shoppers safe.

“You hear a lot of things about the supply chain and things like that. Please be patient in the stores please be patient, take your time, plan accordingly. Don’t let this special season become a tragedy over things we cannot control,” said Ramirez.

Officials also advise to always keep your eyes open.

“Continue to be aware of your surroundings. Have valuables put away safely. Busy moms and dads, park in well lit areas. Carry your bag close to bodies and lock your car doors,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Officers also say if you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call police.