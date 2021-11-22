Artists get ready for Art Basel with fresh murals in Wynwood

MIAMI – South Florida will be welcoming artists and art lovers for Art Basel next week. In preparation for the event, Wynwood Walls is featuring 13 new installations for Miami Art Week 2021.

Several blank canvasses lined the area on Monday, because throughout the week, artists will be creating their work live for guests to enjoy. The ticketed event at Wynwood Walls Museum at 266 NW 26th Street, will take place all week and tickets can be purchased online. Organizers say the popular outdoor event is back this year and they expect a big turnout.

“We can expect beautiful artwork, lots of energy and lots of people coming here to enjoy all of these incredible things that we’ve missed, " said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls Curator and CEO.

Art Basel will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 from Dec. 2-4.

For more information about Art Basel events click on this link.