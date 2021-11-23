Justice Department reaches settlement with Parkland victims, their families and many survivors

PARKLAND, Fla. – The U.S. Justice Department will reportedly pay millions of dollars to the survivors and families of the 2018 massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Multiple reports indicate the figure is around $130 million.

A total of 40 victims of the mass shooting filed the federal claims that has now led to this settlement.

It all started in November of 2018 when Fred Guttenberg and his wife filed the first federal case over the loss of their daughter Jaime.

They argued the FBI was negligent and failed to act.

The federal agency admitted its public tip line had received urgent, detailed information about Nikolas Cruz and his intentions to kill people just weeks before the tragic day.

That information was never transmitted to the FBI Miami field office.

In court, the Federal Government argued sovereign immunity and duty of care, arguments rejected in federal courts, where a judge agreed the government did hold a legal duty.

Ad

In mid-October, the families also reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward School District.

The largest payments reportedly went to the families of the 17 families who children or spouses were killed.

In that case, it was also alleged the school district was negligent.

That settlement came days after attorneys for Cruz announced he would plead guilty to all charges, avoiding a trial.