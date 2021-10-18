Partly Cloudy icon
Parkland shooting victims’ families, Broward schools reach $25M settlement

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Parkland School Shooting, Broward County
PARKLAND, Fla. – The families of the victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland reached a $25 million settlement on Monday with Broward County Public Schools.

The families of the 17 dead, 17 injured and 18 traumatized during the massacre at the school claimed the Broward County School District was negligent.

According to Attorney David Brill, who is representing the families of the 52 victims, the term negotiations with BCPS attorneys were ongoing.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

