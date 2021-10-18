Parkland shooting victims’ families, Broward schools reach $25M settlement

The families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre victims reach a $25 million settlement with Broward County Public Schools.

PARKLAND, Fla. – The families of the victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland reached a $25 million settlement on Monday with Broward County Public Schools.

The families of the 17 dead, 17 injured and 18 traumatized during the massacre at the school claimed the Broward County School District was negligent.

According to Attorney David Brill, who is representing the families of the 52 victims, the term negotiations with BCPS attorneys were ongoing.