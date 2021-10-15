WATCH LIVE: Nikolas Cruz to change plea in Parkland killings, jail attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nikolas Cruz plans to change his plea in the Feb. 14, 2018 Parkland school shooting, his attorneys said in court Friday morning.

Cruz is expected to plead guilty Friday in the separate jail battery case that was set to start next week. His change of plea in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killings will likely happen Wednesday.

If Cruz, 23, pleads guilty to the 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said there would still be a penalty phase where a jury would recommend to the judge whether the confessed gunman should be sentenced to life in prison or death.

A status hearing is taking place Friday in Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s courtroom.

Scherer requested that Cruz change his plea in the Nov. 13 attack of a Broward Sheriff’s Office jail guard on Friday — if that was his decision — so as to not make jurors unnecessarily come to court next week.

As of Thursday night, there had not been any plea negotiations, said Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Parents of Parkland victims who spoke with Local 10 News Thursday night said they had yet to hear of the possibility of a guilty plea.

But if it is a tactic by the defense to try and remove the death penalty, at least one father said that wouldn’t be enough.

“Nothing, not even the death penalty, would in any way balance what happened to my son,” said Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was among the 17 killed at Stoneman Douglas.

