Families of Parkland victims not surprised by expected guilty plea of school shooter

Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was killed in the Parkland school shooting said not even a death sentence for Nikolas Cruz will be justice for his son.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some of the families of those killed in the Parkland school shooting say they had no idea a guilty plea was coming for confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, but they said the defense team’s announcement Friday doesn’t surprise them.

During Friday’s status hearing, Cruz’s defense attorney told Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer that his client would be entering guilty pleas on all counts for the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting, as well as the Nov. 13 attack of a Broward Sheriff’s Office jail guard.

Cruz formally entered his guilty plea Friday for the jail guard attack, but he is expected to plead guilty for the Parkland shooting next Wednesday when his lead attorney in that case can be present.

The family of Parkland victim, Nicholas Dworet, 17, went to Cruz’s hearing Friday and more families are expected to show up for next week’s hearing and possibly give impact statements before he is sentenced.

Cruz’s defense team previously said their client would plead guilty to all counts in the Parkland shooting in exchange for a life sentence.

Prosecutors, however, are seeking the death penalty.

Regardless, some believe Cruz may dodge the death penalty by pleading guilty next week.

“Nothing, not even the death penalty, would in any way balance what happened to my son,” Manuel Oliver told Local 10 News on Thursday.

Oliver’s 17-year-old son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was among the 17 killed in the school shooting.

Oliver said he knows some of the victims’ families had prepared themselves for a trial, but said he was not mentally prepared for it.

“I’m pretty sure it would not be comfortable. I don’t know if I could hold myself from saying anything or doing anything,” he said.

If Cruz follows through with a guilty plea next week, a penalty phase would then be held in which a jury would decide whether to recommend to the judge that he be sentenced to life in prison or death.