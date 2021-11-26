Cars speeding down West Broward Boulevard ends in crash into daycare building

Witnesses say it looked like two cars were drag racing down West Broward Boulevard when one of the driver's lost control.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Witnesses said two cars may have been drag racing down West Broward Boulevard. One witness said the cars were “swerving and flying up and down the street.”

Lauderhill Police said they were called to the scene at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Witnesses said one of the cars hit a palm tree and swerved into the fence of a daycare. The driver lost control and slammed into New Beginnings Christian Academy.

Patrick Williams, who owns the building, told Local 10 News: “The car was in the building. Just the back of it was sticking out.”

Williams said it is the second time this has happened and that a few years ago a car ran into the building.

This time, he said, was much worse.

No one was inside the building when the crash happened. The building is a storage area for the daycare center, Williams said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Lauderhill police.