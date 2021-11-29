Commissioners end ban on electric scooters in Miami

Electric scooters were the subject of discussion on Monday at Miami City Hall.

MIAMI – Miami commissioners voted 3 to 1 on Monday to rescind the ban on electric scooters in Miami, but users and companies will have to face new regulations.

Earlier this month, the commission decided to ban the electric scooters after opponents argued the devices were a safety hazard to riders, drivers, and pedestrians.

Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla asked his colleagues to listen to the representatives of the companies that profit from the sharing service.

“Change is coming; it’s going to happen anyway. Regulate it,” Diaz de la Portilla said, adding police officers can enforce rules such as speed limits.

The representatives of scooter companies weighed in on the feasibility of safety measures such as requiring users to wear a helmet.

Commissioners want to require helmets and to only have two scooters per block available. The city’s parking authority has yet to release the new rules for riders that officers will have to enforce.