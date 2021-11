The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a crate of dogs was saved from the blaze that fully engulfed a home.

No injuries were reported from the fire in the 3700 block of East 10th Avenue in Hialeah, which left significant damage.

Sky 10 flew over the scene as crews quickly put out the flames.

Fire crews believe a boat caught on fire, and the cause remains under investigation.