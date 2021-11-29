72º
Thief in pickup truck steals large Hanukkah menorah in Hollywood

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Detectives search for a thief who stole a large Hanukkah menorah from a home in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man who was driving a pickup truck stole a 6-foot tall Hanukkah menorah from a home in Hollywood, police said on Monday.

Witnesses told the homeowner they saw the man driving around with the family’s silver menorah, which is made out of aluminum.

Jews around the world started the annual eight-day celebration, also known as the Festival of Lights, on Sunday.

The family in Hollywood plans to replace the stolen menorah with a 9-foot display on Monday night to send a message of resilience.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the stolen menorah to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

