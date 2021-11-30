Murder of Palm Beach Gardens teen remains a mystery

Ryan Rogers was found dead Nov. 16, the morning after he went missing after going out for a bike ride.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Police say Ryan Rogers’ death was no accident, but a deliberate act. They stop short of saying how he was killed, and no arrests have been made, but investigators say they are actively following all tips and have made progress.

It’s a murder that has shocked the quiet city of Palm Beach Gardens. Rogers, 14, was found dead two weeks ago.

This makeshift memorial lies in the spot where his body was found. A sign reads “Justice for Ryan,” but there has been no justice as of yet. Palm Beach Gardens police are now enlisting the help of federal and local law enforcement partners as they work the case.

The teenager was last seen Nov. 15 around 6:30 p.m. He went out for a bike ride, never came home, and his family reported him missing around 10 that night. His body was found the next morning on Central Boulevard near the I-95 overpass, only three minutes away from his home. Officers stress this wasn’t a traffic-related accident, but a deliberate act.

Ad

Investigators say they need witnesses, particularly those who were in the area between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 15, to come forward. They are interested in those who may have dashcam video.

Rogers was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School. He loved playing soccer. His mom posted on a GoFundMe page that her son’s “smile, his laugh, and his heart is what I remember the most. I was blessed to have him as my son. He touched people in ways I can’t explain and his light shines on. I am at peace knowing his passing was fast.”

Police have checked Rogers’ room and his social media accounts for clues. They say they still need help from the public. If you have any information, you are urged to call 561-799-4445.