Death of 14-year-old in Palm Beach Gardens now considered a homicide

The body of a 14-year-old was found down an embankment by the I-95 overpass.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Police are now saying that the killing of a 14-year-old boy was deliberate.

A passerby found Ryan Roger’s bike in an area by the I-95 overpass on Central Boulevard laying in the grass last Tuesday morning. Police then found his body down a wooded embankment, according to WPBF.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area Monday night between 6:30 and 9:00 pm, or who has a dashcam in their car and was traveling through the area, to call investigators. They said no tip is too small.

An autopsy revealed Roger’s death was not from a bicycle accident, but was a homicide. Parents in the area have been on edge wondering if it is safe for their children to be out alone, riding bikes or walking.

Officers have increased patrols in the community and are telling parents that while the police department investigates the incident, parents should take any precautions they feel are appropriate. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, and they are offering an $8,000 reward.