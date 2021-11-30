North Miami Beach teen says man she met online took her to Philadelphia area

A 15-year-old girl who found two days after being reported missing spoke to Local 10 News on Tuesday.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Standing alongside her mother, 15-year-old Jeimy Henrriquez spoke with Local 10 News Tuesday, the morning after she returned home.

The North Miami Beach teen was reported missing Saturday after police said she left her house with a stranger who she met online.

Henrriquez said the man who picked her up from her home and drove her to another state began chatting with her on WhatsApp six months ago.

While she wouldn’t reveal his name, she said the man is about 22 years old and that he took her to a home in the Philadelphia area.

While she claims she never felt like she was in danger, police say she did call her mom in tears at one point, saying she was hungry and cold.

The FBI is now searching for the man who took her and any others who may have been involved.

“I would say this person or persons are looking at serious charges, to possibly include kidnapping,” North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand said.

Ad

Following her disappearance, police spent nearly two days searching for the teen and even pinged her cellphone before eventually finding her and bringing her back home on Monday.

As the investigation continues, Henrriquez’s mother said she’s now planning to keep a closer eye on her daughter’s online activity.

“Parents with young children, watch what they’re doing so it doesn’t happen to them,” Ana Quintanilla said.