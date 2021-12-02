Accused murderer’s YouTube diary may trace own trail in killing of teen

A homeless drifter living on the streets of Miami, investigators say Simmie Lee Williams had an extensive criminal history.

MIAMI, Fla. – Semmie Lee Williams Jr. is the man who investigators say stabbed a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens teen multiple times, leaving the boy’s body in a wooded area near an Interstate 95 overpass.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said Williams, 39, was a homeless drifter who spent most of his time on the streets of Miami.

On a YouTube channel — a video diary that Williams had allegedly been keeping — a posting on Nov. 16, appears to be taken aboard a Tri-Rail train. The arrest form, while it doesn’t specifically state the manner of travel, says that there was evidence to show that Williams traveled to Palm Beach County on Nov. 15 and returned to Miami on Nov. 16.

Video surveillance also showed what investigators say was an individual walking northbound on Central Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. The subject was walking toward the victim. “The two would have crossed paths at approximately 7:31 p.m.”

Data recovered from Ryan Rogers’ cellphone revealed that the teen “stopped traveling” at approximately 7:31 p.m., according to the arrest form.

There’s another video which shows him within the grounds of Camillus House, a non-profit that provides services and programs to the homeless community in Miami. The individual in the video also mentions Camillus House by name.

A spokesperson from Camillus House told Local 10 News that Williams was never a resident, but that he had started coming into the facility in late October for a daycare service, which provides showers and fresh clothing.

The spokesperson said that everyone who enters the facility is screened to ensure they have no drugs or weapons and that records show that staff has not had issues with Williams while he was at the facility.

The last day Williams was at Camillus House, according to the spokesperson, was the day before Thanksgiving.