Arrest made in homicide of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Ryan Rogers (WPLG)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Palm Beach County confirmed Wednesday night that an arrest had been made in the killing of a 14-year-old boy.

Ryan Rogers, a freshman at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, was found dead on Nov. 16 just a few minutes away from his home.

He had last been seen riding his bicycle away from his home the night before.

Palm Beach Gardens police announced an arrest had been made late Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Rogers’ death was not a traffic accident, but a deliberate act.

A news conference has been scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide more details in the arrest.

Police have yet to release the identity of the suspect or any new information regarding the arrest or the crime.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

