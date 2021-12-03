Hialeah couple ran scheme to cheat on lottery, police say

Officer arrested a man and a woman in Hialeah accusing them of organized scheme to defraud a supermarket and the Florida Lottery.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested a married couple on Thursday in Hialeah accusing them of running a scheme to defraud the Florida Lottery, police said.

Ana Ramirez is accused of stealing hundreds of scratch-off ticket books from Aries Supermarket where she was employed as a cashier, police said.

She and her husband, Roberto Montes, are accused of cashing in several winning tickets costing the supermarket and the Florida Lottery more than $236,000, police said.

Ramirez and Montes face charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.