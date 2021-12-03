Jury begins deliberating fate of Dayonte Resiles

It was a tough final day in court as closing arguments were made with the prosecution sticking to physical evidence that tied Dayonte Resiles to a murder in Davie.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Friday, a jury began deliberating the fate of Dayonte Resiles.

In closing arguments, prosecutors in the case against Resiles stuck to the physical evidence that tied the now 27 year old to an apparent home invasion and murder in Davie.

In closing argument, defense attorneys argued though that the DNA samples are flawed, telling of other fingerprints in the home that have still not been identified. They said that Resiles’ alleged prints were inconsistent on the scene.

Resiles, who made headlines five years ago during his infamous escape from custody during a court appearance, is accused of stabbing to death Jill Halliburton Su in her home in 2014.

She was tied up in a bathtub with about 20 different stab wounds.

If he is convicted here, he does face the death penalty.