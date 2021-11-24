Davie crime scene techs testify in Dayonte Resiles murder trial in Broward

Dayonte Resiles’ trial on the murder of Jill Halliburton Su continued with witness testimony on Wednesday in Broward County.

DAVIE, Fla. – Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles’ trial on the murder of Jill Halliburton Su continued with the testimony of the crime scene technicians on Wednesday in Broward County.

On Sept. 8, 2014, her husband, Nan Yao Su, allegedly told their son Jason Su the surveillance cameras at their home, at 10327 SW 22 Pl., in Davie weren’t working. Jason Su said he rushed to the home in the Westridge gated community and found his mother dead in a bathtub.

Davie Police Department investigators found Resiles’s DNA on a knife and a cloth belt at the crime scene. Resiles had a history of home burglaries and his DNA was in a database. Prosecutors showed the jury the knife on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Dayonte Resiles used this knife to kill stab Jill Halliburton Su during a burglary in 2014 in Davie. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives arrested him on Sept. 18, 2014. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder. On July 15, 2016, Resiles was in a fourth-floor Broward County courtroom when he unlocked his shackles and ran.

Resiles abandoned his jumpsuit in the stairwell, wore a fake uniform to walk out of the building, and jumped into a getaway car his girlfriend was driving, police said.

Six days later, deputies arrested Resiles in a motel on Riviera Beach. Eight people faced charges for allegedly helping him to escape and seven others for lying about his whereabouts when the murder happened. Jury selection on the murder trial started Nov. 1.

Investigators said this belt at the 2014 murder scene had Dayonte Resile's DNA. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Resiles said he didn’t kill Jill Halliburton Su, who was a relative of the founders of the Halliburton oil empire. She was 59.

Resiles’s defense attorney said in court the DNA match does not show who the killer was. If convicted of first-degree murder, Resiles could face the death penalty or life in prison.