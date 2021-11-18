Once a suspect, son testifies in mother’s murder case

Justin Stu took the stand in a Broward County courtroom to detail the house leading up to finding his mother's dead body in a bathtub.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Justin Su took the stand on the second day of the trial of who killed Jill Halliburton Su in her Davie home in September of 2014.

“She was in her pink robe and reading,” said her son, Justin, about the hours before he said he discovered her lifeless body.

Detectives first looked at Justin Su as a suspect in his mother’s murder, but then arrested Dayonte Resiles who police said burglarized the home in the gated community of WestRidge on Nob Hill south of I-595 on Sept. 8, 2014. A police warrant stated that Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and a belt loop used to tie Su.

But during opening statements on Monday, Resiles’ attorney Michael Orlando said: “The DNA evidence is not going to show you who killed Jill Su.”

Resiles, now 27, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder.

Ad

“I remember screaming, ‘What the f----”, Justin Su said while on the stand about finding his mother dead.