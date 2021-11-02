Jury selection begins after 7 years in case of Davie woman found stabbed, bound in bathtub

Dayonte Resiles will finally be tried for the murder of Jill Halliburton Su seven years ago. Evidence from his courthouse escape will be used in the murder trial, too.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Seven years after Jill Halliburton Su was found stabbed and bound in the bathtub of her Davie home, jury selection is underway for the trial of the alleged killer, Dayonte Resiles.

Resiles, 27, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder of the 59-year-old who was found dead in September 2014, killed during an apparent burglary, according to investigators.

A police warrant stated that Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and belt loop used to tie up the woman.

Resiles also escaped from the Broward County Courthouse in July of 2016 during a pretrial hearing and was taken into custody four days later in Palm Beach County.

According to court documents, after his escape, he received help from friends to make up an alibi for him and help in his case.

A judge will allow evidence from that escape to be presented during Resiles’ upcoming murder trial.

Court records also showed that in a letter he wrote, he offered to pay a third party for a false testimony about his whereabouts on the day of the Davie homicide.

After jury selection, the trial is expected to last a month. If Resiles is convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.