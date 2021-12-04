Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on Fort Lauderdale bridge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday along the Avenue of the Arts Bridge near west Las Olas Boulevard.

According to investigators, that’s when the driver of a red car hit a person on a bicycle. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers.

A photo from a witness showed the victim’s mangled bike on the ground, with the car involved parked just feet away.

Detectives said the driver of the car remained on-scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling as firefighters later washed the road down shortly before clearing out.

Officers are still trying to determine if any other cars were involved when the bicyclist was hit.