Traffic alert: Kendall Drive shut down as police investigate fatal crash

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are at the scene of a fatal traffic crash in the Hammocks district, according to an initial report.

The crash happened near Southwest 88th Street and 172nd Avenue just after noon on Thursday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic fatality, SW 88 Street (Kendall Drive) between SW 167 Avenue and Krome Avenue have been closed in both directions. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/oHU7JAUFrw — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 9, 2021

Kendall Drive, between 167th Avenue and Krome Avenue, remains closed in both directions. Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

