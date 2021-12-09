79º
Traffic alert: Kendall Drive shut down as police investigate fatal crash

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Miami-Dade County police car parked near investigation. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are at the scene of a fatal traffic crash in the Hammocks district, according to an initial report.

The crash happened near Southwest 88th Street and 172nd Avenue just after noon on Thursday.

Kendall Drive, between 167th Avenue and Krome Avenue, remains closed in both directions. Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

