Alarming trend as school threats increase in South Florida in past week

MIAMI, Fla. – Across South Florida, a mix of middle and high schools have been receiving threats or finding weapons on campus with the last week.

Judges handling the juvenile’s cases are making it clear the threats will not be tolerated.

In Miami-Dade, several students have been arrested after being linked to the threats.

At Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School, 17-year-old Keith Clayton was arrested. At Miami Northwestern Senior High School, 16-year-old Tanecia McElliott was arrested over a threat on Instagram to “blow up” the school.

At Braddock Senior High School, a 14-year-old girl was arrested.

Mater Lakes Academy in Hialeah also received a threat, but no arrests were made.

In Broward County, a threat was made against Deerfield Beach Middle School and the state attorney’s office said they are working to find out if charges will be filed.

A 12-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Walter C. Middle School after police said he had knives, a slingshot and rocks in his backpack.

Students said it was a seventh grader.

“The police, I guess, went to the room where he was and searched his backpack and found four knives,” one student told Local 10.

Detectives said the alarming find was not connected to a threat. The 12-year-old is expected to appear in court after Jan. 1.

Pembroke Pines police shared this statement: “Parents, please take this moment to speak with your children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons of any kind onto school property. These are serious charges and may result in an arrest, regardless of the age of the suspect.”

One parent we interviewed said: “It’s very concerning for a parent to know your child is at a school this age and going to school where there are knives.”