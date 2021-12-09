Broward middle school student arrested, had sligshot and knives in backpack

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 12-year-old student was arrested Thursday at a Broward County middle school after police said he was found to have knives, a slingshot and rocks in his backpack.

Pembroke Pines police say the school resource officer at Walter C. Young Middle School was told of the boy having a slingshot. The officer then found a slingshot, four knives and two rocks in the student’s backpack, authorities said.

The student was taken to the county’s juvenile assessment center and faces felony charges of possession of weapons on a school property.

“There were no school threats associated with this incident, and at no point were the weapons brandished by the suspect,” police said. “Parents, please take this moment to speak with your children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons of any kind onto school property. These are serious charges and may result in an arrest, regardless of the age of the suspect.”

This arrest comes as a growing number of threats have been reported at South Florida schools.

Walter C. Young Middle School is located at 901 Northwest 129th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or via email at tips@ppines.com, or you can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.