Officers arrest 4 students in 3 days after shooting threats at different schools in Miami-Dade

Increase in school threats being taken very seriously by local authorities

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In the last three days, four Miami-Dade County Public Schools students have been arrested over threats on social media about shootings at public schools.

Officials announced on Wednesday the fourth student was arrested over a threat at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School.

Keith Clayton, 17, was arrested over a threat to Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School. Tanecia McElliott, 16, was arrested over a threat to Miami Northwestern Senior High School. A 15-year-old boy was arrested over a threat to Miami Senior High School.

Prosecutors charged them with felony charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm. This increased the number of MDCPS students arrested over school shooting threats during the 2021-2022 school year to seven.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to Mater Lakes Academy Middle/High in Hialeah after a threat that officers determined to be non-credible.

Detectives in South Florida have been dealing with a new wave of threats and hoaxes after the Nov. 30 school shooting in Michigan.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Ethan Crumbley, 15, and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, remained behind bars.

Ethan was accused of killing four students and wounding six others and a teacher with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.