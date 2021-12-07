Recent uptick in school threats not being taken lightly by Miami-Dade law enforcement

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A disturbing new trend of school threats is weighing heavily on local law enforcement, who take each threat seriously.

“The consequences linger,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “If you post any information that disrupts the school setting, it’s considered a crime.”

That was the strong message delivered on Tuesday from Chief Lopez.

“If it constitutes a threat, that’s a second-degree felony. A serious offense,” said Lopez.

He wants to make it very clear that making threats online to a school is a serious crime.

This sentiment was echoed by Miami Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. She released a statement reading:

“Threats made against a school are never jokes, are never funny but are always crimes...Upon being taken into custody, these second-degree felony crimes will lead to secure juvenile detention for a minimum of 21 days just to start the case.”

Police and elected officials work together to show just how serious these crimes are.

“We work hand in hand with the state,” said Lopez. “These cases are not a joke, they are serious offenses.

A message sent after a string of arrests over the past several days. Multiple teens have been taken into custody, accused of making threats to schools. The weight of their consequences now on clear display.

“The question is asked, ‘Have your ever been arrested before?’ and these students have to say yes and it’s unfortunate,” said Lopez.